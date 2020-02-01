Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 19 to 25: Howling mad, health happenings, inmate incident
1. CPW officers confirm latest wolf pack sighting in Moffat County; 3,532
2. Crime Briefs: Blown-out headlight leads to high-speed chase; 2,149
3. Patient visits at Steamboat clinic rise for MRH; 1,711
4. Despite three ER doctors leaving MRH, rural hospital still has 24/7 coverage; 1,555
5. Northwest Colorado drone pilots didn’t get outcome they wanted, but efforts helped find missing man; 1,550
6. DA will not seek death penalty for murder suspects; Ellifritz pleads not guilty; 1,523
7. Inmate caught with meth at Moffat County Jail; 1,313
8. Memorial Regional Health announces joint partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute; 1,287
9. Due diligence period moves forward between MRH and SCL Health; 1,076
10. County retires crusher for the season, announces upcoming landfill supervisor hire; 881
