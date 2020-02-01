Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 19 to 25: Howling mad, health happenings, inmate incident | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 19 to 25: Howling mad, health happenings, inmate incident

News | February 1, 2020

Craig Press Staff

Article; number of online pageviews

1. CPW officers confirm latest wolf pack sighting in Moffat County; 3,532

2. Crime Briefs: Blown-out headlight leads to high-speed chase; 2,149

3. Patient visits at Steamboat clinic rise for MRH; 1,711

4. Despite three ER doctors leaving MRH, rural hospital still has 24/7 coverage; 1,555

5. Northwest Colorado drone pilots didn’t get outcome they wanted, but efforts helped find missing man; 1,550

6. DA will not seek death penalty for murder suspects; Ellifritz pleads not guilty; 1,523

7. Inmate caught with meth at Moffat County Jail; 1,313

8. Memorial Regional Health announces joint partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute; 1,287

9. Due diligence period moves forward between MRH and SCL Health; 1,076

10. County retires crusher for the season, announces upcoming landfill supervisor hire; 881

