News | CraigDailyPress.com
News
See more
Recent Poll

How do you plan on spending Labor Day weekend?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Local Circulars
See more
COVID-19 Daily Report
County / StateNew CasesTotal CasesNew Deaths
Moffat0350
Eagle111970
Garfield4879-1
Rio Blanco1240
Routt01350
Colorado264601552

Colorado / September, 10 2020
Based on public data by Johns Hopkins CSSE. A negative number indicates a correction of the previous days count.

Carbon01930
Sweetwater33190
Wyoming4741990

Wyoming / September, 10 2020
Based on public data by Johns Hopkins CSSE. A negative number indicates a correction of the previous days count.

YOUR AD HERE »
Trending – News
See more
Active Conversations
5-Day Forecast

Fri
H: 72°
L: 38°

Sat
H: 78°
L: 32°

Sun
H: 82°
L: 36°

Mon
H: 85°
L: 38°

Tue
H: 86°
L: 38°

See more
YOUR AD HERE »