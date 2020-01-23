Memorial Regional Health announces joint partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute

Medical offices at Memorial Regional Health.

Memorial Regional Health Chief Executive Officer Andy Daniels hinted at a future partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute at MRH’s Jan. 16 Board of Trustees meeting.

On Wednesday morning, MRH and SOSI officially announced its partnership, bringing orthopaedic and spinal healthcare to Moffat County moving forward.

“We are pleased to partner with SOSI to provide exclusive orthopedic services in Moffat County,” Daniels said in a news release. “Their reputation and expertise will bring an entirely new level of capability and expertise to MRH for orthopaedic services.”

SOSI has been in Craig for over 20 years, but the move now sends them into the medical clinic at MRH, allowing for a larger area to operate their practice.

“While our practice has had a history of providing care in Craig for over 20 years, we are excited that MRH has given us the opportunity to provide comprehensive orthopedic care in their beautiful new office space,” said Dr. Patrick Johnston, a hand and elbow surgeon with SOSI in the release. “The larger space allows us to have more orthopaedic subspecialists in Craig each week. We look forward to continuing to provide excellent care to the local community.”

SOSI brings fellowship-trained medical professionals to the region with the mission to deliver advanced, high quality orthopaedic care. Currently headquartered in Steamboat Springs, the nine-physician private practice offers diagnosis and state-of-the-art treatment of any injury or chronic condition of the musculoskeletal system, with sub-specialty expertise in the areas of hand/wrist, elbow, shoulder, hip, knee, total joint replacement, foot/ankle, and operative and non-operative spine.

Physicians with SOSI include Drs. Andreas Sauerbrey, Michael Sisk, Alexander Meininger, Patrick Johnston, Clint Devin, Bryan Bomberg, Alejandro Miranda, Alexis Tracy, and Adam Wilson.

SOSI will be seeing patients in Craig on Monday, Jan. 27 at MRH. Appointments can be made by calling 970-826-2450.

