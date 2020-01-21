County retires crusher for the season, announces upcoming landfill supervisor hire

The snow doesn’t appear to be letting up in Northwest Colorado anytime soon, so that made for an easy Road & Bridge report for Director Dan Miller Tuesday morning at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting.

“It snowed; we plowed the roads,” Miller said, causing those in attendance to break out in laughter.

On a more serious note though, Miller told the BOCC that the Moffat County Road Department retired the crusher for the season, citing cost, time, and a lack of man power to operate the machine.

The crusher is a portable machine that grinds up sand and rocks at each of the county’s 15 gravel pits, according to Miller.

“It isn’t cost-effective right now to try and crush in the middle of winter,” Miller told the BOCC. “Once we actually get the crusher heated, warm up the equipment and clean it out after use we don’t have much time to actually crush. We also had an operator transfer to another crew, and we won’t replace him until we fire up the crusher again this spring.”

Miller added that the two remaining crew members on the crusher are doing maintenance on the machine and filling in on snow plow routes.

Along with the retiring of the crusher for the season, Miller announced a new initiative for all CDL drivers within the Moffat County Road and Bridge Department.

“We’ve enrolled all of our CDL drivers into a new, mandatory nationwide clearing house,” Miller said. “This allows for reporting positive tests for alcohol and drugs and the ability to see those results with the driver’s consent.”

Additionally, Miller said that the department has hired a new landfill supervisor, who will start on Feb. 3.

