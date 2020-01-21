Crime Briefs: Blown-out headlight leads to high-speed chase

An 18-year-old Craig male was arrested on a $5,000 warrant Monday following a three-week search thanks to multiple high-speed chases through Craig and Moffat County.

On Dec. 23, Craig Police observed a gold colored van traveling eastbound on Victory Way with the passenger headlight out. In an attempt to stop the car, police then found themselves in a high-speed pursuit on Woodbury Drive, Birch Street, and then east onto West Third Street around 10:15 p.m.

The driver, the 18-year-old male, sped up to approximately 100 miles per hour, swerving around other cars as he made its way onto Victory Way. At that time, the officer informed Craig Regional Communication Center (CRCC) that they were terminating the pursuit.

Later that same night, the gold colored van came back into Craig, and the officer began to follow it again. At that time, the vehicle then sped up again, ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 7, and then turned north onto Moffat County Road 7, going approximately 65 mph.

In the second pursuit, the vehicle reached the intersection of MCR 183 and Highway 13 and then drove into the southbound (opposite direction) off ramp and continued onto Highway 13 reaching speeds of 100 mph again.

Following the second pursuit, a 50-year-old female called the CRCC and said that her son, an 18-year-old male went to the store in a gold-colored van with friends and had not returned.

Upon contact at the home on North Yampa Avenue, the female said her husband hired an 18-year-old male to drive a U-Haul to Denver a few days prior. There, the woman said her boss gave them a gold van to drive back to Craig.

The woman told police who was driving the van that night and that she had been trying to reach her son in the van, but hadn’t received an answer back.

At that time, police then found out five teenaged males were in the vehicle that went to Walmart for water and soda.

Later that same night, Craig Police ran the 18-year-old driver’s name through the system and learned that he was on probation out of the 14th District court, and that his driver’s license was canceled/denied for judgement.

Early the next morning, Craig Police were parked at the Craig Recycling Center and observed the same gold van with the headlamp out traveling south on Highway 13 near MCR 183.

Seeing the officer’s vehicle, the van sped up again. However, the driver ditched the car in the Rams Horn Trailer Park, where officers arrived on scene and questioned three of the boys that were left with the van.

Asked what happened that night, one of the boys responded, “we left Walmart and as soon as we got onto the main road you seen,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Following the third and final pursuit, the driver drove to Rams Horn Trailer Park, got out of the van, threw the keys into the driver’s seat and took off running.

Five days later, on Dec. 29 the father of the 18-year-old male contacted Craig Police and offered to help the department find his son, who was still on the run.

On Jan. 20, the 18-year-old male was arrested by Craig Police, and charged with vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, driving under restraint, and reckless driving.

He is currently being held on a $5,500 cash/surety bond in the Moffat County Jail.

PICK A LANE

A 43-year-old Craig man was arrested and charged with failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both on Sunday, Jan. 19.

At approximately 1:41 a.m., Colorado State Patrol observed a vehicle weaving in and out of a lane at milepost 94 on Highway 40.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over and immediately observed the driver exhibiting numerous indications of intoxication, “including bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The driver admitted to having two beers within the hour before driving, and then failed to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers as instructed.

The male refused a voluntary preliminary breath test and was later booked into Moffat County Jail on a $750 cash/surety bond.

