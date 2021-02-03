Craig Press honored by American Legion Department of Colorado

At its annual Media Awards Banquet Saturday, Jan. 30 in Colorado Springs, the American Legion Department of Colorado honored the Craig Press and its staff, naming it the Small Market Newspaper Media Award winner in a presentation from Department Adjutant Charles “Pat” Smith.

The American Legion Department of Colorado cited the Craig Press’ coverage of local veterans in 2020, specifically the Veteran’s Day feature on Craig resident Ron Epplin finding a home in Craig.

“The award is presented to you for your excellent coverage of veterans and veteran-related activities that occur in your market area,” Smith said in a letter to the Craig Press announcing the award. “Thanks for all that your excellent newspaper does to recognize veterans. Your paper is a true asset to your community.”

Craig Press General Manager Sheli Steele said its an honor to receive the award, especially in a community like Moffat County that has many veterans in the area.

“Veterans are the backbone of our country and the heroes in every community. I am proud we are able to tell the stories of our American veterans,” Steele said. “I am honored to receive this award and look forward to reading more stories of the courageous men and women of Moffat County.

The award means a great deal to Managing Editor Joshua Carney, who made it a goal of his when he first came to the Craig Press in October 2019 to provide more coverage to the large veteran population within Moffat County.

“I’m very proud to have played a part in the Craig Press receiving this recognition,” Carney said. “There is a large, tight-knit veteran community in Moffat County with plenty of stories to tell. It’s an honor to tell the stories of the brave men and women who have served this country, and who call our corner of Colorado home.”

Editor Peter Baumann said the award illustrated just how much the Craig Press works to support and show appreciation for veterans.

“The Veterans Administration estimates nearly 900 veterans live in Moffat County, and the Craig Press strives to serve our veteran population with the respect and appreciation they so greatly deserve,” he said. “We’re humbled to receive this award, which speaks volumes to the work done by everyone at the Craig Press for our community’s veterans.”

Saturday’s award presentation from Department Adjutant Charles “Pat” Smith was conducted over Zoom from the Elegante Hotel in Colorado Springs. Smith presented a plaque to the Craig Press, recognizing the newspaper in front of roughly 30 veterans from across the state of Colorado.

The plaque will be personally delivered to the Craig Press in the coming weeks by Smith himself.