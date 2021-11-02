

Letters to the Editor

A thank you to my Moffat County community

You can tell a lot about your community by working on a local campaign. It thrusts you in the center of our civic discourse, bringing you face-to-face with the passion and opinion from all sides. While it has been a long and exhausting journey, I will walk away from this election on Tuesday night with a greater appreciation for the people around me.

On behalf of the Yes on 6A and 6B campaign, I want to thank everyone in Moffat County for engaging on this important measure. From day one, this campaign has been about sustaining local EMS services, supporting our first responders, and keeping our residents, visitors, and communities safe.

Thanks to everyone who reached out to have a conversation to learn more about 6A and 6B. We are grateful to the community leaders, small business owners, religious ministries, and community service clubs who allowed us to present to you all. Your desire for information and thoughtful dialogue fostered positive conversations and will help make the Health Service District better if approved.

Our campaign would not have made it this far were it not for the community members from Craig, Maybell, and Dinosaur who have volunteered to run for the district board. You helped the community see your vision for the district and you represent the kind of local and thoughtful leadership that EMS needs right now.

Despite the dominance of social media, this year underscored the vital role and value of trusted, local journalism in our public debates. We appreciate the staff and leadership of the Craig Press for ensuring the community heard all sides of the issue, reporting on the facts, and addressing misinformation. They fairly held supporters and opponents of the district accountable and elevated the quality of the debate.

Above all, words cannot express my gratitude for all the EMS personnel who serve our community. Next time you hear an ambulance siren, please take a moment to think of the men and women who are responding to help someone in their darkest moment. Your service, compassion, and dedication make us all proud and fortunate to place our care in your hands.

Local politics is messy and emotional. Even though some of us may disagree on an issue, at the end of the day we are all neighbors who care deeply about our community. Thank you for everything.

Melissa Doubrava, Yes on 6A and 6B Campaign Coordinator

Lions Club

Who are Lions? Lions are groups of service-minded men and women who are interested in improving their communities. To be a Lion is to be an active volunteer, a member of a respected international organization, a leader in the community and a friend to the people in need.

The 1.35 million members that serve in over 45,000 clubs from over 200 countries make Lions Clubs international the world’s largest service club organization.

Lions move to make a difference locally and globally, Lions are best known for their efforts to eradicate preventable blindness, but also participate in many other kinds of projects including assisting those in need, providing supplies to victims of disasters and bringing drinking water to remote villages.

The Craig Lions Club is in its 99th year and we have served the community over this time with many projects. They were the first chamber of commerce in the 1920s and 30s, bringing businessmen from Denver to promote our local area. Our own Ed C. Johnson was the governor of Colorado twice. He was a member of this club until his passing. Another project they did, which would not be allowed today, was launching live turkey’s from the old bank roof at the corner of Yampa and Victory Way, Back then the birds were not as big and could fly. The street was crowded with people, and they would catch the turkey or chicken for Thanksgiving.

When I became a Lion in 1969, we were doing glaucoma testing for the public and we were able to find those in need for treatment. And this developed into the 9 Health Fair for the state of Colorado. We would see about 600 people at the fair.

The Lions international started a new program called Sight First, the Craig club purchased two Polaroid cameras which we could take a photo of the childs eyes and a optometrist would read the photo and determine if the child had any problem. If they did, we informed the parents. Today we have a $6,000 camera that takes 10 seconds rather than 10 minutes to determine if there is a problem. The camera informs the operator either a pass or refer. Then the parent is informed. On the average about 10% of the children are in need of some correction. The Lions Club is only doing preschools, and it is working very well.

As a Lion, you will have the opportunity to help others, meet new people and use your talents to make a real impact.

Al Shepherd