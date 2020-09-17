Rick Barnes sentenced to 23 years in prison during Thursday sentencing hearing

Rick Barnes, 53, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and aggravated incest.

Courtesy Photo

Following his transport back to Moffat County late in the day on Friday, Sept. 11 after being on the run for more than a month, Rick Barnes, 53, appeared in district court Thursday morning for a sentencing hearing.

Barnes, who was previously arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 on felony charges of sexual assault, and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, had previously struck a plea deal with the 14th Judicial District in late June.

On Thursday, Barnes was sentenced to 23 years in the Department of Corrections on felony charges stemming from the 2019 incident. Barnes’ plea deal included a sentence of 20-25 years in state prison. Barnes appeared in front of Chief Judge Michael O’Hara in Courtroom 1 inside the Moffat County Courthouse.

Barnes was originally scheduled to appear in court on August 11, but a bench warrant was issued for the Moffat County resident after he failed to file a consent of surety with the Moffat County District Court in early July.

With a bench warrant out for his arrest, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chip McIntyre and Investigator Gary Nichols worked closely with the U.S. Marshals, who eventually tracked down Barnes in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on Sept. 1.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com