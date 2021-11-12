BREAKING: Cummings defeats Terry by one vote for 4th council seat in final vote count

Incumbent Bruce Cummings will take the last city council seat by one vote over Parrish Terry. Cummings received 846 votes after cured and overseas ballots were counted, while Terry received 845.

On Election Night, the two candidates were separated by one vote, as well. City election officials called the vote for Cummings on Friday after cured ballots and overseas votes came in after Nov. 7. On Nov. 2, Cummings was leading with 842 votes, with Terry close behind with 841. Cummings, who currently sits on the city council, will sit another four years in the at-large position.

Cummings joins councilmembers-elect Chris Nichols (1,444 votes), Jesse James Jackson (1,044) and Sean Hovorka (967) on the new council, which also includes mid-term incumbents Paul James and Steven Mazzuca and mayor-elect Ryan Hess. New members of the council will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Nov. 23.