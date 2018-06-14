New director of Moffat County United Way ready to help

CRAIG — Moffat County United Way announced Wednesday, June 13, that it has hired Annette Norton as its new executive director.

"I'm a helping person in a helping field. I am honored and excited to serve the Moffat County community in this challenging position," said Norton.

Norton received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Metro State College and obtained her master's degree in criminal justice leadership from Kaplan University.

"I am looking forward to working with Annette. She comes highly qualified and is enthusiastic about the new position," said Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil.

Since moving to Craig 20 years ago, Norton has worked at the 14th Judicial District Probation Department. She is a member of the Moffat County Fair board and helped to form the Inspire Youth Leadership Summit.

She said she’s looking forward to working in a position that impacts a larger segment of Moffat County.

"I'm compelled to say that I will work hard with a high level of integrity and a warm heart," she said. "I love people and working with people."

Norton started work on Wednesday and receiving training from previous Executive Director Amanda Arnold, who has accepted a position with Northwest Colorado Health.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.