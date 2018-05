Graduation 2018: Caps off to Moffat County High School seniors

At the end of their final official day of class, Moffat County High School seniors gathered in the cafeteria to decorate the mortarboards they will wear during Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

For some students, the decorating session might be the last time they sit with their classmates and help one other, before heading to places near and far in pursuit of their futures.

Messages placed on mortarboards expressed gratitude, pride and humor as a good way to cap off their achievements.

