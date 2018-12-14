Former bookworm Amber Snow helps Moffat County’s homeschool students hit the books

Cox: I really appreciate bike riding. Just getting out in the fresh air forgetting all of life’s dilemmas while exercising. How much more could you want?

Potgieter: I really like to edit videos and pictures. I also enjoy working and then trying to spend as much time with the people I love as possible.

Cox: All the kind, loving teachers who encourage you to be yourself, have fun, and learn lots.

Potgieter: I like that I get to hang out with friends and also make new friends. I also like being able to learn things in different classes that are offered here at Shared School.

What do you like most about Shared School?

Brady Cox: Sign language. Very enjoyable to communicate outside the human tongue in a practical way.

Sumay Potgieter: My favorite subject would probably be sign language, because I get to learn a different language that I will be able to use it in the future to communicate and reach people with disabilities. I also enjoy dance, because I really like to dance, and it lets you be yourself and just be creative and have fun.

What is your favorite subject and why?

“They are both amazing kids and wonderful influences for both their peers and the younger students here at Shared School,” Snow said.

CRAIG — As a student, Amber Snow, who teaches sign languages, dance, and reading/math enrichment at Moffat County Shared School, wasn’t your typical bookworm.

This district’s Shared School is a program designed to support families who choose to educate their children at home.

“I always loved school and learning new things,” Snow said. “However, I am super social, so my mouth would almost always get me into trouble.”

The Craig Press recently caught up with Snow and asked her about her career, her philosophy toward teaching, and interests outside school.

Craig Press: Why did you choose Moffat County?

Snow: I moved to Craig in 2003 and met my husband, Andy. I graduated from Moffat County High School and shortly after had the privilege of being a sign language interpreter in the district. God just worked it all out, and the pieces just fell into place from there.

How has your education, training, and work experiences qualified you for your role?

I have nine years of teaching experience; four with Moffat County School District and five years as a first/second-grade teacher with the Christian School. I am a mama to four amazing kids. This is my first year with the shared school and also my first year homeschooling my own children.

What do you do if your students don't "get it?"

I am a complete optimist and honestly believe that every child is full of treasure. I am just here to bring it out of them. Throughout the years, I have seen that, many times, our students just need a boost of confidence and extra love. The world is full of opportunities for each one of them. Once they believe this, the possibilities are endless.

If a visitor came to your classroom and took a picture, what would they see in that photo?

They would see some homeschool students having fun! I try to keep my students giggling in a joyful atmosphere. You may even see Zach Allen criss-cross applesauce, joining the kindergarten through third grade in circle time. Zach is the best. What an amazing guy to run and lead this awesome school.

How do you measure your success as an educator?

By smiling faces and happy children. True happiness is based off of enjoying our everyday moments that God has given us. I embrace life and love on the students He has given me. I am empowering them to be confident in themselves and pulling out the gifts that are already inside of them.

How are you involved in the community outside school?

I am a competitive cheer coach for Diamond Elite cheer team. I also tutor, teach Bible studies, and am the benevolent pastor at my church.

Is there anything else you'd like readers to know?

Just like a seed, the greatest process of growth and development takes place while the seed is still underground. We never see immediate results, but the beautiful and finished product. Each child is a beautiful product that we, as educators and parents, are called to cultivate. Children are so precious.

