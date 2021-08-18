Moffat County School District bell schedules for 2021-22
Moffat County High School regular day schedule:
1st — 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Transition — 9:30 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.
2nd Period — 9:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
Transition — 11:05 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
1st Lunch (9th & 12th Grades) — 11:10 a.m. – 11:42 a.m.
Advisory (10th & 11th Grades) — 11:10 a.m.- 11:42 a.m.
Transition — 11:42 a.m. – 11:47 a.m.
2nd Lunch (10th & 11th Grades) — 11:47 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
Advisory (9th & 12th Grades) — 11:47 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
Transition — 12:20 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.
3rd Period — 12:25 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
Transition — 1:55 p.m. – 2 p.m.
4th Period — 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Craig Middle School Bell Schedule:
1st — 8:05 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
2nd — 8:48 a.m. – 9:39 a.m.
3rd — 9:43 a.m. – 10:34 a.m.
4th — 10:38 a.m. – 11:29 a.m.
6th Grade Recess — 11:32 a.m. – 12 p.m.
6th Grade Lunch — 12 p.m. – 12:28 p.m.
6th Grade Focus — 12:28 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.
7th Grade Focus — 11:32 a.m. – 12 p.m.
7th Grade Recess — 12 p.m. – 12:28 p.m.
7th Grade Lunch — 12:28 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.
8th Grade Lunch — 11:32 a.m. – 12 p.m.
8th Grade Focus — 12 p.m. -12:28 p.m.
8th Grade Recess — 12:28 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.
6th Period — 12:59 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
7th Period — 1:54 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
8th Period — 2:49 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.
Sunset Elementary:
First Bell — 7:55 a.m.
Tardy Bell — 8 a.m.
School Release Bell — 3:24 p.m.
Sandrock Elementary
Breakfast — 7:40 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Class begins — 8 a.m.
School release — TBD
Ridgeview Elementary
Breakfast — 7:30 a.m.
Class beings — 8 a.m.
School release bell — TBD
Early Childhood Program:
Drop off — 8-8:15 a.m.
Pick up — 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Moffat County School District bell schedules for 2021-22
1st — 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.