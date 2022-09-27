Craig, Hayden power plants go head-to-head in softball fundraiser

The Craig and Hayden power plants are going to bat in a friendly competition to raise money for the Moffat and Routt County United Way organizations.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, staff from the Hayden Xcel Station and the Tri-State Craig Station will go head-to-head in a softball game at 3 p.m. at 1399 W. Third St. in Woodbury Park in Craig.

There will also be an auction that includes hunting and fishing items, and drawings to win prizes. This event is open to the public, and offers the chance to participate in the auction and raffle to raise money for the United Ways in both communities.

Annie Mullins, secretary from Hayden Xcel Station, is the coordinator for the United Way at the Hayden plant. She said wanted to come up with something that would be fun for staff and would get the community involved.

“I have a couple of ideas, but then I thought, what about a softball game?” Mullins said. “It would get the guys together and all riled up and we could do our station versus the Craig station.”

The idea took hold and now both the staff and United Way are hoping it will become an annual event to bring their workforces together and raise money for the work being done in the community.

Mullins said the Hayden Station will be grilling and selling food at the event alongside other local vendors. The new food truck, Lola’s Wheels, will also be at the event and The Drink Wizard will be serving up some specialty drinks.

“It’s our first game and we just want people to come and support United Way and come watch and have fun, it’s going to be fun!” Mullins said. “Come and place your bid, buy some hamburgers, hotdogs and sodas, and watch grown men play softball.”

The auction items will be open for bid by anyone, and the winners will be announced after the game. Winners can claim their items with a card, check or exact cash. Among the auction items are hunting and fly fishing gear that can be sold as packages or bid on separately.

Auction items and the grilling stand will be set up a little before the game starts, so community members can arrive at 2:30 p.m. to check out the items and get food before.

Spectators of the game are encouraged to bring their own portable chairs and or blankets to sit and watch the game.

“I definitely want to emphasize the amazing auction items we will have at this event,” said Heather Fross, Executive Director of Moffat County United Way. “What started as a fun idea in August, has turned into a big event with a lot of planning and preparation.”

Travis Sondrol, Interim Plant Manager, said that so far there are about a dozen Tri-State staff who are going to play in the game. And Tri-State has been able to get some Cabelas gear for the auction.

“United Way is a great organization and we really like to support it,” Sondrol said. “Being able to do this game is one more way to support it from our standpoint, we’re really proud of that and hopefully we have a good showing.”

The Hayden station has pulled together 20 players, Mullins said as soon as the game was announced the list started growing. While most Tri-State staff reside in Craig, Mullins said the Hayden Station staff is about half and half between Hayden and Craig, with a few representatives from Steamboat.

The winning team will earn a trophy and bragging rights as the winner of the first Routt vs. Moffat United Way softball game. But everyone really just wants to see the neighboring communities rally and raise some money for both United Ways.

“I would be ecstatic if we raised $5,000 to $7,000,” Mullins said. “With it being our first year we are kind of just running with it.”

All of the proceeds of the event will be split between Moffat and Routt United Way, which will further their work in health and human services across the Yampa Valley.



For more information on United Way work or to find other ways to get involved, visit http://www.unitedwaymoffat.org or http://www.routtcountyunitedway.org .