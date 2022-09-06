Lola’s food truck sets up in Craig

Amanda Wooten, the owner of Lola's Wheel's, a new weekend warrior food truck in Craig, is shown at the grill during the opening weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Lola’s Wheel’s/Courtesy photo

There is a new breakfast place that rolled into town over the weekend.

Craig local Amanda Wooten launched a new food truck called Lola’s Wheel’s over the weekend, and the community can look forward to seeing it regularly for weekends to come.

Wooten and her fiance, Alex Sullins, had been throwing around ideas for a restaurant in Craig for three years, so when they saw the food truck trailer for sale in Steamboat, they knew it was time to act.

The name “Lola’s” is closely tied to Wooten, who six years ago on Sept. 7, made the life-changing decision to have her leg amputated. Lola was the name of her first prosthetic leg after the amputation, and now Lola’s is Wooten’s first job working back on her feet again.

Wooten said she will continue working her desk job Mondays through Fridays at the BLM Little Snake Field Office in Craig, and her fiance will continue working as a contractor, as Lola’s is a passion project that is bubbling up on the side.

Lola’s served its first dishes at 485 Riverview Ave. in the old Yampa Auto Body shop on Saturday, Sept. 3. Wooten said they had a lot to learn and weren’t fully prepared for how busy it would be, but by Sunday, Sept. 4, business was going much smoother.

Wooten said it was surreal to see so many people lined up outside of Lola’s, knowing they were all there for her food.

“It feels amazing to be known for this now, for my cooking and for Lola’s,” Wooten said.

A line forms outside of Lola’s Wheel’s food truck on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 485 Riverview Ave. in Craig. The new food truck will be a regular offering on the weekends.

Wendy Parker/Courtesy photo

The duo started cooking bright and early, serving a variety of crafted breakfast sandwiches with a side of breakfast tots.

Wooten has a niece and great niece who are vegan, so the quinoa breakfast bowl with fruit was created with them in mind. There are other menu items that carry the initials or nicknames of other family members.

On the lunch menu, Lola’s features a couple burgers made from local beef, along with a chicken Philly and a fried pork lion sandwich. The “Red’s Way” burger — named after Sullins — comes with bacon, cream cheese and a fried egg for its signature taste.

Another unique lunch dish was the fried cauliflower bites served with a side of cheese sauce, which Wooten said she’s never seen served in Craig as long as she’s been here.

Wooten invited guests to bring lawn chairs if they wanted to enjoy their meals under the shade trees. For updates on the menu and hours for Lola’s, make sure to follow the Lola’s Wheel’s Facebook page.