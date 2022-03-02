Colorado unveils new driver’s license design





After almost two years of development, over 55,000 votes and more than 400 entries by 119 Centennial State artists, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has unveiled the state’s newest driver license and identification card.

Gov. Jared Polis revealed the Iconic Credential and announced the new card is now available during a press conference in Denver.

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official state credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” Polis said. “This card continues to build on the convenience of digital IDs and mobile driver licenses, and like the Rocky Mountains, this card is built to last with the latest security technology. I am excited to renew my own license today and be among the first to get this beautiful new Colorado driver’s license.”

Coloradans who would like an Iconic Credential can renew their driver license or ID online or in office. For more, go to myDMV.Colorado.gov.

Preliminary work on the Iconic Credential began in February 2020, and on Aug. 17, 2020, the Iconic Colorado contest launched, with the goal of transforming the Centennial State’s driver licenses into the nation’s most beautiful. It closed with 407 submissions (280 front-side entries, 127 back-side entries) from 119 entrants.