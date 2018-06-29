Best of Moffat County 2018: Pups are pampered at Honey Rock Dogs

Hours of operation: Boarding drop-off/pickup hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Day Care hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays.

Description: Daycare and overnight stays for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

When dogs walk into Honey Rock Dogs, they are greeted with smiles, a favorite treat, a scratch behind the ears, a familiar toy or words of praise.

"We bond with the dogs," said dog handler Glen Dilldine.

His coworker, Leah Bykerk-Pool, added, "We like building relationships with people, too, but playing with the dogs, sitting in the kennels, having dogs fall asleep on us, that's really special."

In addition to food, water and, if needed, medications, dogs might also receive a bath or toenail trim and a cuddle — examples of the pampering canine guests receive during a stay at the pet boarding kennel, voted the county’s best in the 2018 Best of Moffat County Awards.

A.J. and Ashley Barber also work at the kennel, which is owned by Ed Koucherik, who built the facility alongside his late wife, Shannan Koucherik.

Operating a kennel to serve the Yampa Valley was a dream that came true for Shannan Koucherik. She had worked with animals all her life and particularly loved dogs.

Recommended Stories For You

Ed particularly loved his wife.

"As Ed says, it was 'her dream and his nightmare.' She was great to work with," Dilldine said. "They built this place with God in their hearts."

He points to Proverbs 12.10 — "A righteous man has regard for the life of his beast" — found on a wall plaque and carved into the cement walkway.

The kennel is fully licensed and inspected by the state. It has 10 large runs that can be separated into 20 smaller runs.

Dogs take turns playing and socializing in a front yard and a big backyard that is set to get bigger later this summer.

Doggy daycare is a new service. The kennel also has a new Facebook page, where staff share videos and photos of their canine guests.

"People seem to like their dogs all over Facebook,” Bykerk-Pool said. “We are also painting the building, repairing the floor and working on a new garden.”

Prices range from $10 per day for daycare up to $30 per day for an overnight stay for a large dog. Discounts are given for multiple dogs, longer stays and when dogs stay as a result of an owner's medical emergency.

Before bringing a pet to the kennel, it's important to have records of current bordatella and rabies vaccinations.

"Without them, we've had to turn people away," Bykerk-Pool said. "If they don't have their shot records, we can't board them."

Another tip: Schedule early.

"Especially during holidays and in the summer, we fill up very fast," Dilldine said. "We'd love to have your dogs."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.