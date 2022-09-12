MCUW kicks off campaign with $20K fundraiser

Moffat County United Way staff and volunteers hold signs for the 2021 $15K fundraiser.

Moffat County United Way courtesy photo

On Friday, Sept. 16, Moffat County United Way is hosting a $20K Day as a kickoff to the 2022-23 annual fundraising campaign.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yampa Valley Bank, which has partnered with Moffat County United Way by providing a $10,000 match for the single day fundraiser. That means, every dollar that’s donated up to $10,000 will go twice as far in helping people in the community.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for you to double your money while donating to a great community cause,” said Heather Fross, Moffat County United Way executive director.

Moffat County United Way has been hosting its annual campaign kickoff event since 2016. The day of fundraising originally started as a $10K Day and after a few years grew to a $15K Day. Last year, the fundraiser surpassed its goal and this year will set its fundraising goal at $20,000 for the first time.

Fross said that the $20,000 fundraising goal will not only aim to get more community members engaged in United Way’s work, but it will directly translate to more funding for local nonprofits, with more programs available to help and serve.

“We are honored to host the Kickoff Campaign each year for Moffat County United Way to assist in gathering resources used to help so many local nonprofits,” said Dave Fleming, Yampa Valley Bank president.

Yampa Valley Bank and Moffat County United Way staff gather at the 2021 campaign kick-off.

Moffat County United Way/Courtesy photo

The event is a collaboration between Yampa Valley Bank staff, Moffat County United Way staff and board members, and will also draw in Youth United. Fross said they are hoping to have youth help volunteer for the fundraiser. A portion of the funding will go to the projects and initiatives Youth United Way members select.

Moffat County United Way’s focus is to serve local community members in need through health, education, and financial stability. Fross said an important part of United Way’s role is to connect all of the local entities — government, private, nonprofit, and human resource programs and services — and bring them together to better serve the community.

“Your donation, no matter what size, has the power to improve the lives of others and better our community,” Fross said. “Money raised is used to fund many different Moffat County nonprofits that work together to improve the lives of our citizens and improve our community.”

All of the donations collected, both on $20K Day, and throughout the year, stay in Moffat County. The funding is used to directly support human service nonprofits and programs in Craig including the Boys & Girls Club, Interfaith Food Bank, Bridges Out of Poverty, Open Heart Advocates, Horizons, and Hospice.

“Moffat County United Way mobilizes people, ideas and resources to advance the common good for our community,” said Fleming. “Partnering with our local United Way, as a locally owned bank, is a perfect fit with our mission of serving and doing what is best for our local community.”

There are many different ways to make donations on Sept. 16, including;

Coming to the kickoff event at Yampa Valley Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop donations off at the Moffat County United Way office at 552 Breeze Street in Craig

Mail donations to PO Box 995, Craig, Colorado

By texting “CRAIG” to 91999

For more information on Moffat County United Way’s campaign kickoff, or services, please contact their office directly at 970-824-6222 or email Heather Fross at director@unitedwaymoffat.org .