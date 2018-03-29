Register for Craig Sea Sharks: Craig Sports Briefs for March 30, 2018

Craig Sea Sharks will host registration for its summer youth program in the coming weeks.

Organizers will be at the Moffat County High School pool from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 2, 4, 9 and 11 to sign up new and returning swimmers and begin early practices.

Swimmers should bring a swimsuit, towel and goggles. New athletes must pass a test to prove they can swim the full length of the pool.

For more information, call 970-620-3056 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Sea-Sharks-1417568685156086/

Craig Middle School track to host fundraiser 5K

Craig Middle School track and field will host the Sprint Into Spring 5K Saturday, a fundraiser for the program.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park with registration at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is available at tinyurl.com/j77wpz3 for $10 per person through March 28, with the cost $15 the day of the race.

Prizes will go to the first place male and female runners.

For more information, call 970-824-3289 or email chad.backsen@moffatsd.org.

Snowmobile races available on Rabbit Ears

Mountain States Snowmobile Racing will host a doubleheader event March 31 and April 1 and April 7 and 8 on Rabbit Ears Pass in Northwest Colorado.

Races will include men's, women's and junior classes in snowmobiling as well as snow bike events, with races kicking off at 9 a.m. each day.

An April 1 Easter egg hunt takes place at 8 a.m.

Prices range from $15 to $80 per race depending on class.

Directions to the start site and advance registration are available at mssrxc.com. Racers can also sign up the day of the event at 7 a.m.

For more information, call 970-326-7305.

Apply for mentored turkey hunts in Northwest Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer several mentored turkey hunts throughout Northwest Colorado.

As part of CPW’s Hunter Outreach Program, the excursions focus on teaching the basics of safe and ethical turkey hunting for youth and women.

“There are quite a few inexperienced women and youth that want to learn and participate in one of Colorado’s most treasured traditions but they don’t have someone at home that can show them how,” said Kathleen Tadvick, a regional education coordinator for CPW, in a release from the agency. “That’s where we come in. For a variety of reasons the future of hunting is uncertain and that is a significant concern for the conservation of our wildlife. We as an agency believe strongly in providing the education and skills to novices so that an important tradition is passed from generation to generation.”

Tadvick added many students have been successful during the hunts, but the skills and knowledge learned are far more important.

“Many former students are now hunting on their own, some that are skilled enough to take others on a hunt.” she said, “Being able to do that is the true measure of success for our Hunter Outreach Program.”

Youth participants should apply for only one of two hunts they can attend, either in April 14 and 15 in Meeker or April 27 to 29 in Craig. The deadline is March 30 to apply for either hunt and applications should include the following:

The youth’s name, address and Hunter Education card number

A parent or guardian’s contact information, including an email address and phone number

An essay of 500 words or less, handwritten by the youth and in their own words, about why he or she should be selected over other youth for this special experience. The applicant’s lack of experience, reasons that have kept them from participating in a hunt and the desire to learn are suggested topics for the required essay.

Entries for the Meeker hunt should be mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the Meeker office or to the following address:

DWM Bailey Franklin

PO Box 1181

Meeker, CO 81641

bailey.franklin@state.co.us

Entries for the Craig hunt can be sent to the following:

DWM Mike Swaro

PO Box 944

Craig, CO 81626

mike.swaro@state.co.us

A women's hunt takes place April 21 and 22 in Parachute. For more information, visit http://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/OutreachWomen.aspx or call 970-255-6181.