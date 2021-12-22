Moffat County football sees 4 named to 2A All-State list

A memorable season for Moffat County High School football was capped off in the past week with several Bulldogs making the cut for some big honors.

Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday its list of All-State teams for all classifications, with four MoCo athletes among them.

Junior Evan Atkin was named CHSAA All-State First Team, while seniors Ethan Hafey, Carson Miller and Ryan Peck each were named All-State Honorable Mention.

As the Bulldogs’ lead running back, Atkin led the 2A West League, the entire 2A division, and indeed all 11-man football teams — for schools ranging from 1A to 5A — in rushing touchdowns, with 29 across 10 games. He tied with Dakota Ridge’s Gavin Sawchuk for total TDs, both boasting 32 in all, and after the dust settled from a burst of postseason scoring at the 6-man level, the two of them finished the fall tied for fourth in the statistic in the entire state.

Besides being the 2A points leader with 195 — combined in touchdowns, extra points and conversions — Atkin led the league in rushing yardage with 1,341 yards in all, ranked third in 2A as the only junior in the top 10.

He also compiled 336 receiving yards — including a team-best 84 yards that led to a TD — as well as 99 passing yards. On the other side of the ball as a linebacker, he earned 58 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and a safety off a blocked punt, as well as adding up 503 yards as the Dogs’ regular punter.

Versatility was key for the entire Bulldog squad, as evidenced by the other Moffat County All-State selections.

Hafey, also a linebacker, was the Bulldogs’ stat leader in most defensive columns, with 63 total tackles and 33 solo, ranking seventh in the league in the former. 12.5 of those hits were for lost yardage, a category in which he also led the Bulldogs.

He also proved an obstacle to opposing quarterbacks throughout the fall, notching 7.5 sacks, the best in the 2A West and seventh among 2A players. Likewise, he led the team in forced fumbles, knocking the pigskin loose on four occasions, twice the one to recover the ball.

On offense, Hafey had 361 rushing yards, as well as 269 receiving yards with two TDs in each method. He was also the lone Bulldog to score a special teams touchdown this season with a second half kickoff return to the end zone in MCHS’s playoff game against University.

Miller served exclusively as a receiver and cornerback this season to great effect in both roles.

He gained 215 yards in the air, second only to Atkin in terms of the longest reception of the season

As part of the Bulldog secondary, Miller picked off two deep passes as well as completing 19 total tackles.

As the member of the team who saw perhaps the most adjustments from previous years, Peck proved a powerful part of the Bulldog line as a defensive end, a role in which he gained 42 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a blocked punt, and a safety.

As the Dogs’ starting quarterback for the third consecutive season, Peck threw 69 completed passes on 132 attempts for 1,048 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranked second in the 2A West in throwing yardage.

He ended his high school career with 208 completions across four years, 26 TDs, and 2,723 total yards.

As part of his senior season, he also greatly increased his ground game with 227 yards on 53 carries, running in five TDs.

Finally, as the squad’s regular kicker, he went 38 for 46 in extra point attempts, plus 2,181 kickoff yards.

The Bulldog football program hosted its awards night earlier this month, during which Atkin, Ethan Hafey, Miller and Peck were each also announced as 2A West All-Conference First Team picks.

Senior Logan Hafey was also named an All-Conference First Team honoree for a balanced season in which he earned 206 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with 32 tackles and three sacks.

All-Conference Honorable Mention went to six players, three of whom are seniors: Joey Winters, an offensive lineman; running back/linebacker Trace Frederickson, who racked up 123 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards with three total TDs; and receiver/D-lineman Myles Simpson, who had 48 receiving yards, one TD catch, 21 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble

As for players returning next year, juniors Cort Murphy and Caleb Squires also had Honorable Mention; Murphy as Peck’s backup QB as well as a star safety and a league leader in interceptions with five, and Squires a lineman on offense and defense, tallying 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The youngest athlete to get All-Conference honors was sophomore Ian Hafey, whose double duty as a lineman amounted to him being second only to brother Ethan in sacks with 3.5, as well as 45 tackles, two forced fumbles, a blocked punt, and a goal line touchdown on a trick play.

During the Dec. 7 awards night, head coach Lance Scranton noted that this season has seen big strides among the entire roster with an emphasis in upperclassmen leadership.

“We took a huge step last year, we took an even bigger step this year, and I think we’ll take another step next year. But, seniors, we have built this because of you guys,” he said.