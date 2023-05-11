Moffat County baseball, track honor seniors

The final home games for Moffat County baseball served as the setting for the Bulldog to honor their seniors in spring sports.
MCHS baseball’s yearly rivalry games Tuesday with Steamboat Springs saw the Sailors run away with both parts of a doubleheader with wins of 8-4 and 10-2. The Dogs will face Gunnison on the road Friday for their final 3A Western Slope League game, also a doubleheader, before rounding out the regular schedule with a May 15 away game against Middle Park.
Moffat County’s Casey Schulder is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Easton Briggs is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Cort Murphy is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Easton Eckroth shakes hands with coach James Romansky as part of Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Easton Eckroth is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Marcos Romero is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Dylan Herndon is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Catcher Jackson is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Audrianna Connelly is joined by family and friends during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Alexis Herndon is joined by family and friends during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Isaac Vallem is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Sadie Smilanich is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Cayden King is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Lizzy LeWarne is joined by family and friends during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Ian Trevenen is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Evan Atkin is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Boden Reidhead is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Alexis Jones is joined by family during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Magnum Gustin lets a pitch loose against Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Marek Marshall and Caleb Squires display the American flag before a game with Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County baseball players observe the national anthem before a game with Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Cort Murphy looks to beat the tag at the plate against Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Casey Schulder pitches against Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Riley Thompson swings at a pitch by Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Marcos Romero connects against Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Casey Schulder catches an attempted pickoff throw against Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County’s Easton Eckroth rounds second base against Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 9. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Between rounds of the Steamboat games, MoCo baseball honored its six seniors: Easton Briggs, Easton Eckroth, Cort Murphy, Marcos Romero and Casey Schulder, as well as team manager Dylan Herndon.
MCHS track and field also took the opportunity to salute its seniors: Evan Atkin, Audrianna Connelly, Alexis Herndon, Catcher Jackson, Alexis Jones, Cayden King, Lizzy LeWarne, Boden Reidhead, Sadie Smilanich, Ian Trevenen and Isaac Vallem.
