Moffat County baseball, track honor seniors

From left, Moffat County baseball seniors Marcos Romero, Cort Murphy, Casey Schulder, Easton Eckroth, and Easton Briggs pose with their bats during Senior Night Tuesday, May 9.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The final home games for Moffat County baseball served as the setting for the Bulldog to honor their seniors in spring sports.

MCHS baseball’s yearly rivalry games Tuesday with Steamboat Springs saw the Sailors run away with both parts of a doubleheader with wins of 8-4 and 10-2. The Dogs will face Gunnison on the road Friday for their final 3A Western Slope League game, also a doubleheader, before rounding out the regular schedule with a May 15 away game against Middle Park.

Between rounds of the Steamboat games, MoCo baseball honored its six seniors: Easton Briggs, Easton Eckroth, Cort Murphy, Marcos Romero and Casey Schulder, as well as team manager Dylan Herndon.

MCHS track and field also took the opportunity to salute its seniors: Evan Atkin, Audrianna Connelly, Alexis Herndon, Catcher Jackson, Alexis Jones, Cayden King, Lizzy LeWarne, Boden Reidhead, Sadie Smilanich, Ian Trevenen and Isaac Vallem.