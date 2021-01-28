Moffat County adjusts basketball schedule due to positive test on Steamboat basketball roster

A positive test in the Steamboat Springs Sailors’ boys basketball program has caused the Saturday, Jan. 30 Moffat County Bulldogs boys’ basketball home game against the Sailors to be canceled.

Moffat County’s boys basketball team will still play Vail Christian Friday night at 7 p.m. The girls varsity basketball team will start their season against the Steamboat Springs Sailors on Saturday, Jan. 30 at home.

Moffat County’s boys C team will start at 4 p.m. against Vail Christian, and the varsity team takes the floor at approximately 6 P.M. The girls C team game will start at 10 a.m. at Moffat County High School, while the varsity team will follow them up at 11 a.m.

