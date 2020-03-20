Over a Cup of Coffee: Roll-out cookies

With the virus and all, some families are staying closer to home than usual. It might be a great opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen with the kids. Gather up the ingredients and cookie cutters and bake some cookies. This week’s column features two recipes for roll-out cookies.

Sour Cream Cookies

1 cup sugar

¼ cup shortening

¼ cup butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 2/3 cups all-purpose four

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup dairy sour cream

Sugar to sprinkle on cookies

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, mix sugar, shortening, butter, egg, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Divide dough into three parts. Roll out each part ¼-inch thick on a lightly-floured board. Cut with a 2-inch cookie cutter and sprinkle with sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake for about 6 to 8 minutes, or until almost no imprint remains when touched lightly in the center. Yields about 4 ½ dozen.

Pistachio Sugar Cookies

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¼ cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chopped pistachios

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until soft and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to creamed mixture. Mix well. Chill dough thoroughly. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Roll dough out to ¼-inch thick on a lightly-floured board. Cut with cookie cutter and arrange on an ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top and press down lightly. Bake at 375 degrees for about 5 minutes or until edges start to brown. Remove to wire racks to cool. Yields about 3 dozen.

If you have a recipe you’d like to share with readers (think Easter), please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.