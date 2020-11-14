Over a Cup of Coffee: Eating Gluten-free

Lots of people have to eat gluten-free these days, and I apologize for not featuring gluten-free recipes more often. (If you have recipes you would like to share, please call me.) The featured recipe this week is for a gluten-free pie crust, and it might come in handy over the holidays. The recipe comes from

“A Taste of History,” a collection of recipes by the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (2013). This particular recipe was contributed by Flossie Walker.

Gluten-Free Pie Pastry

1 ½ cups brown or white rice flour

2 tablespoons instant mashed potatoes

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup shortening

¾ to 1 cup grated Jack or Mozzarella cheese (softened to room temperature)

1 egg

¼ cup milk

Sift dry ingredients together. Cut in shortening. Add cheese and toss with a fork to mix. Beat egg into milk and add to flour mixture. Stir to ball and knead. Divide dough in half (the crust will not be made tough by kneading). Roll out on a flat surface, dusted heavily with corn or tapioca starch or you can roll between two plastic sheets. (Do not flour the plastic sheets.) Peel off the top sheet and lower into the pan. Smooth and pinch the edge to the desired appearance. To keep the edge from browning too much, use foil or a protector. For a single shell, poke holes in the bottom and bake at 475 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. For a double crust you must double this recipe and bake according to the pie filling directions.

If you have favorite gluten-free recipes, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.