Mark and Gayle Zimmerman: McKey vested in Moffat County

We would like to recommend Kirk McKey for Moffat County coroner. Kirk is a longtime resident and business owner who raised his family here. He is a kind and caring individual. He has always been very supportive of the community and has served as county coroner extremely well. His ties to the community are a valuable asset in this position.

Kirk was there for our family during two unfortunate deaths. During those hard times, his professionalism and familiar face were appreciated more than words can say. Our vote is for someone who knows the people of this community and is vested in us, not someone with ties to a Texas corporation.

Mark and Gayle Zimmerman

Craig