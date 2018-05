Youth hit the jackpot at livestock show in Craig Saturday

CRAIG — The Elkhead Wranglers 4H Club hosted the Moffat County Jackpot Livestock Show Saturday. Youth showed market lambs, cattle and swine at the event. The show was sanctioned through the Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Series and Colorado Junior Swine Association. Winners earned awards and cash payouts.

423 animals competed and traveled from Utah, Wyoming and communities across Colorado’s Western Slope. Elkhead Wranglers co-leader Chris Rhyne said the event attracted more participants than previous years.