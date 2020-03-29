Yampa Valley Electrical Association announces Relief Plan for those affected by COVID-19

The Yampa Valley Electric Association leadership and Board of Directors recognize this is a challenging time for those it serves in the Craig, Steamboat, and Baggs, WY communities. That’s why it remains focused on keeping the lights on and maintaining safety for its communities and employees during this time.

“Providing safe electricity to our members is something that we work very hard at here at YVEA. We deliver an essential service and product to our members, which allows them a high quality of life during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stress.” said Steve Johnson, YVEA President and General Manager in a press release. “We have implemented necessary emergency response measures to protect our staff to help ensure that we are healthy and able to keep “The Lights On” for our members that are working, schooling or required to stay at home during this monumental event. Maintaining reliable electric service is not something you need to worry about during this stressful time.”

To care for its communities and employees and as part of its Emergency Response and Business Continuity plans the YVEA Board of Directors have implemented the following:

Suspension of electric service disconnects for non-payment



YVEA suspended all disconnects for non-payment until further notice. While no disconnection of service will be implemented on the Small and Medium General service classes, Member Service representatives are working to set up payment arrangements for those affected by COVID-19. This is not a debt forgiveness program as YVEA members are still expected to pay their bill when they are able. Members should visit YVEA website for more information and details.

Economic Relief Plan

On March 24, 2020, the YVEA Board of Directors approved an allocation of $50,000 used to create a disaster recovery fund to help qualifying members within the Small and Medium General service class with aid in paying their electric service bills. The fund will be created with unclaimed capital credits. This program is now in development. Please standby for details.

“Electricity is critical to every single business owner and member upon our systems. Without electricity everything is shut down and we won’t allow that to happen. We value all of our members and want to give something back to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Tom Fox, YVEA Board Chairman.

Essential Services Business Continuity Plan

YVEA will keep all essential staff working to ensure power safety and reliability. Field crews will continue to work practicing social distancing and safe PPE measures. Please let them continue their work at a safe distance. Internal staff will remain online processing data and ensuring that the business is continuing operations as effectively as possible from a “stay at home” workplace. All essential services will remain active. Please visit the organization’s website at http://www.yvea.com and social media channels for more information.

As always, members should be on the lookout for suspicious emails, phone calls, or persons impersonating business employees or charitable organizations. Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of opportunities such as this when households are otherwise preoccupied.

If you get a call from someone claiming to represent YVEA, and they make threats or demand immediate payment, hang up and call YVEA at (970) 879-1160.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com