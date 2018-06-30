Wildfire burning thousands of acres north of Craig

The wildfire northwest of Craig that began Friday near Moffat County Road 7 and CR 5 about 25 miles north of Craig near Great Divide has reached an estimated 7,000 acres and continues to burn as responders combat the blaze.

The intersection of CR 7 and CR 5 is closed as is the intersection of CR 7 and CR 17, said KC Hume, Moffat County Sheriff and Craig Fire/Rescue chief.

Agencies including the sheriff’s office, Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health and Yampa Valley Electric Association were on scene shortly after the start of the fire Friday with additional air support as well.

At least one structure has been burned as a result.

Hume said crews haven’t had to deal with difficult conditions on the second day of work, though it can change when dealing with wildfires.

Moffat County underwent Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday due to hot and dry conditions.

Recommended Stories For You

Craig Press will update this story as it develops.