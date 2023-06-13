Whittle the Wood announces switch to temporary new location

Craig’s signature summer event will be taking place in a new locale later this month.

According to Craig Parks and Recreation, the 23rd annual Whittle the Rendezvous will be moved from Loudy-Simpson Park.

“We are headed over to the fairgrounds this year,” Ryan Dennison said.

Dennison, the director of Craig Parks and Rec, said that the grounds of Loudy-Simpson have been impacted too heavily by spring precipitation and its proximity to the Yampa River, leading organizers to relocate to Moffat County Fairgrounds for the four-day festival from June 21-24.

Whittle the Wood has taken place at Loudy-Simpson since 2012, but was originally stationed at Craig City Park starting with its 1999 inception.

However, Dennison noted the event has grown too large to go back to the original site.

The move to the fairgrounds is temporary and likely only to impact this year’s event.

Whittle the Wood will feature 10 carvers at the event, with log selection taking place June 21 as they work on their entries for the following days.

The fairgrounds will offer a grassy area for the carving part of the event, as well as ample space for food and crafts booths and happenings such as a beer garden, axe-throwing, cornhole tournament, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s archery shoot, Wake the Whittler 5K and concurrent Bear River Young Life Car Show.

The spot will also offer seating for the many musical acts on the lineup, including Friday’s shows by Tucker Rose and Gasoline Lollipops, and Saturday’s Roka Hueka, Los Texmaniacs, and headliner Gaelic Storm.

Whittle the Wood is free to attend the first three days, with a $10 ticket charge Saturday for adults, with children 10 and under free.

For more information, visit WhittletheWood.com .