‘Where the Hell’s Maybell?’ coming May 8 to Moffat County

Two riders make the 30-mile journey from Craig to Maybell during the 26th annual "Where the Hell's Maybell?" bike ride. This year’s ride will be May 8.

Mary Austin/Craig Press archive

Bike riders from all over the region will gear up May 8 to pedal 30 miles over the rolling hills of U.S. Highway 40 from Craig to Maybell.

The 36th annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell” bike ride will help kick off the summer along with a handful of other local events under Moffat County’s Great Tourism Week: Dig a Little Deeper.

Event organizer, Travis Sanford, said that cyclists come from all over the state to take part in the ride, known for its high desert landscape. Sanford said there is a friendly camaraderie for the leisurely bike ride — it’s not timed or competitive — and it’s open to riders of all ages and skill levels.

Where the Hell’s Maybell typically has 50 to 70 participants, and children as young as 5 years old have completed the ride.

The bike ride is free to anyone who wants to participate. There is no need to pre-register. Riders should just to show up with their bike at one of the two departure locations at the scheduled time.

“Any sort of bike someone is willing to ride, they can just jump on and head out to Maybell,” Sanford said.

A pack of riders sticks together during the 30th “Where the Hell's Maybell?” bike ride.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press archive

The first departure time is 7 a.m. from Northwest Storage in Craig. The second departure time is 7:30 a.m from the Western Knolls subdivision five miles west of Craig.

Organizers recommend riders wear warmer weather clothing and bring layers to shed. The morning can start out pretty cold, and by the time riders hit Maybell, the temperature will be warmer.

“We ride rain or shine,” Sanford said. “So bring a rain jacket and windbreaker.”

Regional Memorial Hospital will be donating time and resources to host a pop-up water station in Lay, so 20 miles into the ride participants will be greeted with hydration and friendly faces. Organizers recommend that riders also bring adequate hydration with them on their trek.

The entire ride will follow along U.S. 40 with riders using the shoulder. The highway will remain open, but local law enforcement from Colorado State Patrol, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig police will be increasing coverage to help direct traffic and control speeds.

Riders pedal along while posing during the 2016 "Where the Hell's Maybell?" bicycle ride.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press archive

Once riders make it to Maybell, there will be a breakfast served by Bear River Young Life. Breakfast is optional for $7 with all proceeds going to support Bear River Young Life.

There will also be commemorative Where the Hell’s Maybell T-shirts for $20. Participants need to bring cash if they plan on enjoying breakfast or taking home a 2022 ride T-shirt.

This year the city of Craig has organized a one-way shuttle service back to Craig after the ride, which will leave Maybell at 10:30 a.m.

In the past, the Maybell Park has also allowed for overnight parking the night before the ride for participants to coordinate their own shuttles back to Craig. The more long distance enthusiasts are welcome to bike back to Craig.

After the ride there will be several other attractions in Craig and surrounding areas to enjoy the Tourism Week.

Guests and locals can venture out to Sand Wash basin to watch the enduro bike races, and there will be a food truck carnival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Craig at Alice Pleasant Park.