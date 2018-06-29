Weekend Roundup: Fishing, history and independence

Between happenings this weekend and midweek holiday celebrations, the excitement is great in Moffat County.

Something fishy

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic continues through Sunday at Elkhead Reservoir State Park. Many cash prizes are offered for anglers, including awards for smallest, largest and greatest number of fish, as well as fish tagged by CPW.

There is no limit for how many northern pike or smallmouth bass can be caught.

When: All day each day through Sunday

Where: Elkhead Reservoir, Moffat County Road 28

Cost: No entry fee to compete; check with CPW about fishing license, camping and access costs

More information: Visit http://cpw.state.co.us/tournament

The sounds of summer

The summer concert series for JW Snack's continues with Western Slope favorites Union of None, which will perform on the patio area Friday.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Where: JW Snack's Bar and Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-826-0468

Homegrown hometown

Downtown Craig Famers Market kicks off the summer Saturday with the first of its weekly installments, which will be available at Alice Pleasant Park through September.

Locally grown produce, baked goods and crafts are among the items available, and organizers will provide live music and specialty offers from surrounding businesses.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend; $25 to sell for one day, $50 for one month, $100 for summer

For more information: 970-274-1792, 970-824-7898 or https://www.facebook.com/downtowncraigfarmersmarket/

Historical happenings

Local history group Preserving the Last Frontier meets Saturday at Sunset Meadows I.

This month's topic is a presentation on the Balleck family ancestry.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6761

Independence on parade

Craig's eighth annual Fourth of July Parade takes place Wednesday along Victory Way, starting at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265.

Lineup begins at 10 a.m., and prizes are available for the top floats. Organizers will also host a community picnic with family activities following the parade.

When: Parade begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, picnic at noon

Where: VFW Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-629-3345

What a blast

Craig Fire/Rescue will provide a fireworks spectacular as part of Fourth of July festivities.

The show is set for Wednesday at Moffat County High School, pending fire conditions.

When: Dusk Wednesday

Where: Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-5914

