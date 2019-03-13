Wednesday’s weather creating power outages for some YVEA customers

Along with wind and snow, some Moffat and Routt County residents are experiencing power outages according to Yampa Valley Electric Association.

“With the severe weather conditions currently in our area, we are experiencing outages in our territory. YVEA is watching the storm closely and have crews dispatched for current outages and are ready for any outages that may occur throughout this storm,” stated spokesperson Tammi Strickland in a news release sent a little before noon Wednesday, March 13.

To track outages visit the new YVEA website outage map for up to date outage information at yvea.com/outage-center.

“Please be cautious around YVEA crews as well as all other crews working through this storm to restore power and keep our roads safe,” Strickland stated.

Craig Press will continue to update this and other storm-related stories throughout the day.