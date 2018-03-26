Weather service seeks volunteers to improve Northwest Colorado precipitation data

CRAIG — Everyday people are contributing data that helps scientists at the National Weather Service create forecasts and the agency is seeking additional volunteers to participate.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network or CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz) is a collection of backyard volunteer weather observers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation.

"By using low-cost measurement tools, stressing training and education and utilizing an interactive website, our aim is to provide the highest quality data for natural resource, education, and research applications," according to the CoCoRaHS website.

Data collected by volunteers help fill the gaps between other observation sites.

The only requirements to join are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about the impact of weather on daily life.

"The more people reporting these data can greatly assist the NWS in providing better forecasts and warnings. Volunteers are welcome from across both Colorado and Utah, and we always need more people to join," states the NWS website.

For an application to join the network, visit cocorahs.org/application.aspx.