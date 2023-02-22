US 40, Colorado 318 closed west of Maybell due to weather
The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting that U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 318 west of Maybell in Moffat County have been closed due to adverse weather.
According to CDOT, both routes are currently closed from Maybell to the Utah state border, and drivers should expect delays. For more, go to CoTrip.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.