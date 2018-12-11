Two early-morning earthquakes rattle Glenwood Springs area

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A pair of small-magnitude earthquakes struck north of Glenwood Springs early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program reporting center website.

The first quake hit about 3:02 a.m. just a little over a mile north of Glenwood Springs and at a depth of 3.2 miles beneath the earth's surface. It registered at a magnitude 3.4 quake.

The second quake was about 3.7 miles north of town at 4:13 a.m., also at a depth of 3.2 miles, and registered 3.6 magnitude, according to the earthquake information site.

According to the educational website UPSeis, an earthquake of 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale is often felt, but only causes minor damage. About 30,000 such quakes are reported worldwide each year, according to the site.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the mountainous region stretching from the Flat Tops north of Glenwood Springs to the west. Two similar-magnitude quakes were recorded earlier this year, one north of Parachute in August, and another about 18 miles north of Glenwood Springs in April.

Several area residents reported similar experiences to the independent reporting website Earthquake-Report.com.

"Walls shook for 3 seconds at 3 a.m. and then two more tremors about a half hour apart. You could see walls move shake and the floor shake," one person reported to the site from Glenwood Springs regarding the later quake.

"At around 3 a.m., I suddenly woke up to a strange shaking like sensation that was clearly felt around all my apartment," another Glenwood resident wrote regarding the initial quake. "A second shake occurred about one hour later, this time stronger with smaller ones following it for about 5 seconds."

And another commenter wrote, "House was shaking enough my china was clinking. Second quake was stronger and woke up everybody who all came running out of the bedrooms."

A media representative for the USGS was not immediately available for comment.