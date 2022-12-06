Training for local youth to help prevent opioid abuse and overdose

A group of local youth will host a Narcan training on Friday, Dec. 9, in an effort to combat opioid abuse and help prevent overdose deaths in the community.

From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Moffat County Youth Action Council and Communities That Care will join forces to host “Don’t let fentanyl cancel the show,” an event that aims to teach youth how to stay safe in a straightforward, nonjudgmental way.

The event will be free and open to any middle or high school residents in Moffat County who want to learn more about opioid issues and become a part of the solution.

Mackenzie Mixon, the Moffat County Youth Coordinator for Partners with Youth, said the training will teach participants how to recognize the signs and deliver Narcan, which is a life-saving medication that can quickly reverse the symptoms of an overdose from fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid drugs.

The purpose of the training is for youth to become Narcan delivery trainers and share the message with adults in the community.