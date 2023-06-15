The Fuller Center of Moffat County calls on local students to get involved, earn scholarships

The Fuller Center of Moffat County will be welcoming about 30 bike riders from ages 16-80 years old as they ride across the U.S. in support of projects and community service.

The Fuller Center is a nationwide group devoted to providing decent, affordable housing for seniors, veterans and disabled homeowners with a local partner in Craig. Additionally, the local chapter offers $500 scholarships to Moffat County High School seniors who complete 24 hours of community service.

With the bikers coming into town and planning a local workday on June 22, there is an opportunity for MCHS students to get involved. The group will host a dinner at 5:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at City Park in Craig where more information will be provided and a handful of local officials will be in attendance.

For more information about the opportunities offered by the Moffat County Fuller Center or the upcoming service projects, call Vicki Burns at 970-824-7087 or email her at vicki@brasskey-realty.com .