Temperatures have dipped in Craig, avoid frozen, busted pipes
December 9, 2018
CRAIG — As temperatures drop, it’s important to check your plumbing to avoid the hassle and cost of frozen water lines.
“If you have no water in your home your service line may be frozen. The homeowner is responsible to maintain their service line to the curb stop valve and this includes preventing it from freezing,” according to the City of Craig Water Department. “Failure to prevent this could end up costing you, the homeowner, several hundred dollars in plumber or city repair costs.”
The water department offers three tips to prevent frozen water service lines and water meters:
1 — If you have a meter pit insulate it thoroughly and if possible install a heat trace tape. Remember to periodically check the heat trace tape to make sure it is working properly.
2 — If you live in a trailer install heat trace tape on the water service line under the trailer. This area is very susceptible to freezing because of the lack of insulation on the trailer skirting. Remember to check the heat trace tape periodically.
3 — If your service line has a history of freezing let one of your sink or bathtub faucets run at a small steady stream overnight when the outside temperature is forecasted to drop well below zero degrees. Moving water helps prevent freezing.
For more information, contact call 970-824-2964.