Temperatures have dipped in Craig, avoid frozen, busted pipes

The water department offers three tips to prevent frozen water service lines and water meters:

1 — If you have a meter pit insulate it thoroughly and if possible install a heat trace tape. Remember to periodically check the heat trace tape to make sure it is working properly.

2 — If you live in a trailer install heat trace tape on the water service line under the trailer. This area is very susceptible to freezing because of the lack of insulation on the trailer skirting. Remember to check the heat trace tape periodically.

3 — If your service line has a history of freezing let one of your sink or bathtub faucets run at a small steady stream overnight when the outside temperature is forecasted to drop well below zero degrees. Moving water helps prevent freezing.

For more information, contact call 970-824-2964.