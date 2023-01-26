Taste of Chocolate returns in February to feature sweet treats, date night delights

The Downtown Business Association will host the 17th annual Taste of Chocolate on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Craig Press File Photo

One of Craig’s most delicious yearly events is on the horizon.

The 17th annual Taste of Chocolate will take place from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 11 in downtown Craig.

A local favorite hosted by the Downtown Business Association, Taste of Chocolate lets area bakers show off their talents by setting up shop in businesses along Yampa Avenue.

Patrons can stroll along the downtown sidewalks, pop in at local shops and socialize with bakers and business owners. Those with tickets can also collect the confectionaries throughout the night and select their favorites.

Tickets are limited to the first 150 buyers. Tickets are $20 apiece, and will go on sale starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, at KS Kreations and Kitchen A La More.

Organizers also are seeking both chocolatiers and host businesses for the event.

Bakers must be able to craft enough chocolate items to provide selections to all ticket-holders. Participating businesses are encouraged to bring in live musical entertainment for the evening, which is a traditional feature of the event.

All chocolatiers and host businesses must provide their registration materials to organizers by Feb. 8. There will be an informational meeting for all involved parties at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, 775 Yampa Ave.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/DowntownCraigBusinesses or call 970-824-2151.