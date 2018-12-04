Stephen and Dee Dee Ghirardelli: Readers respond to note left on car

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the nice person who left a sticky note on our car during our Loudy-Simpson dog walk today. The note said, "Dog poo decomposes Plastic Doesn't (sic)." We agree totally; that is why we use the provided bags that decompose. We clean up poo at the beginning of our walk, leave the bag, then pick it up to dispose of it at the end of the walk.

We know there are many dog walkers who don't clean up after their dogs. We also know there are several elderly walkers who often step in the feces because they don't see it left on the trail.

In addition, I would like to point out the many walkers who refuse to leash their dogs. When their dogs run up to ours, they often declare, "My dog is friendly." Mine isn't when a larger dog gets in her face, hence the leash we keep her on.

Again, thank you for the note. Perhaps in the future you could stick around, and we could have a conversation about the environment and rules of Loudy-Simpson.

Stephen and Dee Dee Ghirardelli

Craig