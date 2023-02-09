Steamboat resident dies following car crash on US 40

The Routt County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday, Feb. 9, that one of the people involved in a car wreck Monday, Feb. 6, on U.S. Highway 40 has died.

Cadence Tilton, 20, died in Larimer County after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries sustained in the wreck, according to the coroner’s office. Tilton died Wednesday, Feb. 8, two days after the collision. An official cause of death is not available at this time.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a Subaru Legacy carrying two people was headed east on U.S. 40 when the driver of the Subaru lost control. The Subaru veered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Chevy Silverardo that was going the other way.

State Patrol has not determined what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

State Patrol identified 21-year-old Patrick Stowe and 19-year-old Emily Camoverde, both of Steamboat Springs, as the other two people involved in the accident.

While Stowe and Camoverde both sustained injuries, only Tilton’s were deemed life-threatening, according to State Patrol.