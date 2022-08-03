Solar co-op selects an installer for local members

After a vetting process, the Northwest Solar Co-op has selected Atlasta Solar Center to provide solar installations for group members.

The solar co-op currently has 82 members. It was created to help property owners in Northwest Colorado install solar power systems. Residents of Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco Counties who own homes or businesses are able to join the group.

Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that represents solar owners across the country, facilitated the request-for-proposals process to find the installer, and co-op members selected Atlasta Solar Center because of its competitive pricing, high customer satisfaction and experience installing solar in the region.

Atlasta co-owner and Director Chris Campbell said the company will bring 43 years of experience to the co-op.

“We look forward to getting to know each member and their specific needs and goals to deliver exceptional service and customer focused experience for one of the most rewarding home and business improvements that will exceed expectations for decades,” Campbell said.

Now that an installer has been selected, Atlasta will provide each co-op member with an individual proposal based on the group rate. There really is power in numbers with this project, and by coming together as a group, members can save on the cost of individual installations.

Group members will also have the support of each other, and experts from Solar United Neighbors to help navigate the process.

Members from the three counties can join until Sept. 2. There is no fee to join, and it’s not a commitment to purchase solar panels.

Northwest Colorado residents who want to join can sign up at SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/Northwest . The group will hold its last public information session online at 6 p.m. Aug. 22.