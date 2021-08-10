Shed fire in Shadow Mountain subdivision stemmed from generator spark

Craig Fire/Rescue works on the remains of a shed burned by a generator fire Tuesday afternoon in the Shadow Mountain subdivision in unincorporated Moffat County.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

A generator malfunction sparked dry ground vegetation on fire and the blaze spread to a small outbuilding on unincorporated county land near the hospital Tuesday evening, but firefighters put the fire out quickly.

Moffat County sheriff and fire marshal KC Hume said at the scene on Cottonwood Avenue in the Shadow Mountain subdivision that the large shed was full of household items and the like. The shed was charred and largely destroyed along with many of the contents inside after Craig Fire/Rescue and others had doused the flame around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There was no evidence of drug production in the shed, Hume said.

The property is apparently owned by an absent, out-of-state party, Hume said, and neighbors complained Tuesday with enormous frustration about the state of the place, which is littered with vehicles — many seemingly non-functional — and garbage. The immediate next door neighbor said generators run all night are just one of many nuisances on the property. Neighbors said they’ve spoken numerous times to the county commissioners but have been told nothing can be done.

But Hume, speaking to a small assembled group of neighbors Tuesday, said that there might well be something the fire department can do now that he’d seen the impassibility of the right-of-way, and that there might yet be more options for the sheriff’s office as well. He said he’d been in touch with the owners but that there was no will from that side to clean up the property.

“That might change soon,” he told the neighbors.

He told neighbors looking on that he was inviting a county commissioner to walk through the property that very evening and would look into the various agencies’ intervention tools soon.