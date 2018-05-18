Semi truck involved in multiple diesel fuel leaks at East Kum & Go in Craig

CRAIG — A semi truck began leaking diesel fuel after fueling up at the East Kum & Go in Craig on Friday. The first call regarding a spill came in about 12:15 p.m. At 2:21 p.m., Craig Fire/Rescue was called to the scene, as the vehicle began leaking fuel again, according to scanner traffic.

The truck was involved in a similar fuel leak Thursday evening, when it punctured a gas tank after pulling into the store. The driver was issued a citation following the incident.

Craig Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Troy Hampton estimated the truck leaked a combined 100 gallons of fuel in the first two incidents.

Hampton said Craig Fire/Rescue secured the leak on the tank and contained the fuel on the ground.

The trucking company involved in the incident, which remains undisclosed, will be responsible for additional mitigation from the spill.

Craig Fire/Rescue responded with the Hazardous Materials Team. Officers from the Craig Police Department were also on scene.