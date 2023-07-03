River etiquette: How to share the water

Summer in Steamboat Springs is now at its apex. The town is bustling, the weather is pristine, spirits are high and the Yampa River is the center of all activity.

This past weekend, the Yampa River in Steamboat played host to a multitude of tubers, drift boats, kayakers and anglers. The exuberance of summer took hold and lured crowds to enjoy the beauty of the river. Yet, with so many differing activities taking place, the wants of some may often compete with those of others.

When taking part in an activity on the river, it is important to respect the pursuits of others. This means exercising courtesy toward everyone in their pastimes and keeping in mind that the Yampa River is a public waterway open to all for the enjoyment of many. Having respect for all users is imperative in celebrating the incredible resource that is the Yampa.

Tubers need to be cognizant of the rules that govern the river. The Steamboat Chamber offers a comprehensive list of rules and suggestions for river use at SteamboatChamber.com/activities/water-activities/tubing/ .

No alcohol or styrofoam coolers are allowed on the river. This is for the safety of all users as well as to maintain the environmental integrity of the ecosystem. Tubers using a licensed outfitter are limited to the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tubers not using an outfitter are encouraged to follow the same rules in order to respect other users of the river.

At no time are dogs allowed. And remember, pack out what you pack in. Glass containers are not allowed under any circumstances.

Tubers need to be aware of their surroundings and cognizant of other river users. They should stay out of the way of anglers, speak cordially with others and remember that the river is for the enjoyment of all.

Brett Lee, co-owner of Straightline Outdoor Sports, suggests that anglers should fish early in the morning and during the evening hours to avoid high tuber and kayaker traffic. Conversely, tubers and kayakers need to respect fishing lanes and stay clear of lines in the waters. Vigilance and common courtesy should dictate the interaction between recreational users.

Fishermen should also avoid fishing in areas that may have high concentrations of tubers and kayakers, and move periodically as to not monopolize any particular location on the river. If you are fishing and encounter a group of tubers or kayakers, you should retrieve your line and wait for the river wayfarers to pass.

For many, the Yampa River is a treasure of unmatched beauty and needs to be maintained. Sharing the river means recognizing that most individuals have a passion for the river, regardless of what activity is being pursued.

Be courteous, responsible and be aware that there are multiple activities occurring simultaneously. Respect others that are exercising their own right to use the Yampa, and be mindful of their activities.