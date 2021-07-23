Reporter Eliza Noe joins the Craig Press

The Craig Press is pleased to welcome Eliza Noe to the paper as a reporter.

Noe arrived in Craig Monday evening after 24 hours of driving from her home state of Mississippi. Noe hails from the small town of Amory, Mississippi, and graduated from Ole Miss, in Oxford, in May.

She’ll be focusing on education, the environment, energy and entertainment for the newspaper.

Noe was recently the editor in chief of the Daily Mississippian, the well-regarded university newspaper at her school. Before rising to the top role at the paper, Noe was managing editor, arts and culture editor and an arts and culture reporter. In her time at the Daily Mississippian, she covered everything from movies and performances to the environment to the removal of a Confederate statue on campus.

“That was a story,” Noe said of the monument coverage. “Editors in years leading up to it hoped they’d be there for the removal.”

Environmental journalism has become a passion for Noe, as well.

“I enjoyed it more than I thought I would,” she said. “When I saw an opportunity to do that here, I got excited. It’s not terrain I’m used to, but it’s a place where the whole town revolves around the environment and the land — what happens here affects a lot of people.”

Noe got into journalism in high school in a yearbook program, and started at Ole Miss in the journalism program and soon at the school paper.

“I get bored easily,” Noe said. “So having a job where I do something different every day is nice. It keeps me interested. Even things that others might consider boring, or something I didn’t think I’d like, I think, how can I make this interesting? I’ve always liked that.”

Noe said she’s recently taken up hiking, which makes her excited to move to an area like Northwest Colorado.

“Very appropriate considering where I am now,” she said. “I’m also a big movie person.”

Noting Craig reminds her of her hometown in a lot of ways, Noe also said there’s a lot different about this place than where she left in the South.

“(In Amory) we don’t have a mountain range that you can see on my way to work,” she said. “It’s different, but in other ways it’s similar, which is comforting, considering I’m thousands of miles away.”