Rep. Lukens appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office board

Colorado House District 26 Rep. Meghan Lukens

Evan Semón Photography/Courtesy photo

State Rep. Meghan Lukens has been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, according to a news release.

Lukens represents District 26, which includes Routt, Eagle, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, in the state House. She was appointed to the tourism office board alongside three other state legislators.

“Tourism is a pivotal component of our Colorado and Western Slope economy, and I am honored to have been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors,” Lukens said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating with other legislators and industry leaders to strengthen the future of tourism in Colorado by advocating for our natural areas and recreation opportunities on the Western Slope.”

Lukens grew up in Steamboat Springs, and she is a skier, mountain biker and outdoor enthusiast. Additionally, Lukens said she is eager to contribute to the mission and success of the Colorado Tourism Office board, where Lukens