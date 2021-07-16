Redistricting Commission coming to Craig for public hearings
The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission is asking Coloradans for input, and it’s taking the show on the road.
The group responsible for determining the future of the state’s Congressional and Legislative districts will be in Craig Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at the CNCC Library, 2801 W 9th St.
The public hearing will give Moffat County residents the chance to be heard as the new maps are developed.
Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation is available if requested at colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us.
Members of the public are invited to testify in the hearing. Information can be found at redistricting.colorado.gov.
A flier from the commission indicates a particular desire to learn about the area’s “Communities of interest.” As such, the following questions are recommended to “help get you started thinking about what to talk about during your testimony.”
- What shared interests unite your community?
- What are your community’s public policy concerns?
- What geographic areas or features are important to your community?
- What else should the commission know about your community?
