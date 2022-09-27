Recovery Friendly Workplaces Webinar set for Thursday

The Colorado Workforce Center will hold a free virtual webinar about recovery-friendly workplaces at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

September is workforce development month and the regional workforce center has partnered with the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment to produce a learning series for local employers.

The Northwest Workforce Area education series highlights long-neglected talent pools that can supplement hiring needs, increase diversity, improve culture and retention and keep businesses running smoothly.

Recovery-friendly workplaces and employers are businesses of any type committed to making foundational change in the way they hire, treat, and support staff living in, or seeking recovery from substance use and mental health disorders.

The Workforce Center will facilitate the discussion and there will also be a speaker who will address the topic.

Regional Business Services Coordinator Christina Oxley said that overall the learning series will address how employers can adapt to engage with different demographics who have been sidelined from the workforce.

“The labor market is changing so that affects who is on the sidelines,” Oxley said.

The learning series is open ended and there may be other topics announced later as they become more relevant.

To stay informed about upcoming sessions you can call the Workforce Center at 970-620-1690 or visit the Northwest Workforce Area website and visit the calendar or sign up for the newsletter.