Real Estate sales transactions
recorded in the month of October
Address: Stock Drive
Seller: Bryan Gale
Buyer: Midwest Roots construction LLC
Sale Price: $9,500
Address: 2320 Crockett Drive
Seller: Max Kelly
Buyer: Summit West Properties LLC
Sale Price: $108,000
Address: 410 Barclay Street
Seller: Douglas Tussey
Buyer: Edwin & Julie Jenkins
Sale Price: $188,000
Address: 402 Barclay Street
Seller: Douglas Tussey
Buyer: Edwin & Julie Jenkins
Sale Price: $188,000
Address: 1234 Taylor Street
Seller: Kelly Corson
Buyer: Garret St Clair
Sale Price: $262,900
Address: 835 Ashley Road
Seller: Valerie Davis
Buyer: Jesus Hernandez & Rosa Algarin
Sale Price: $302,000
Address: 2183 & 2185 W B Street
Seller: Campbell Properties LLC
Buyer: Joshua & Marcie Hill
Sale Price: $240,000
Address: 1015 Van Dorn Drive
Seller: David Andujo
Buyer: Mark & Nancy Iftner
Sale Price: $229,900
Address: 5999 Country Road 7
Seller: Linda Mcintosh
Buyer: James Kunkle
Sale Price: $300,000
Address: 1283 Lincoln Street
Seller: Charles Webb
Buyer: Randall Reeser
Sale Price: $204,900
Address: 171 Valley View Drive
Seller: Russell Howlett
Buyer: John Olszewski
Sale Price: $455,000
Address: 895 Rose Street
Seller: Larry Neu
Buyer: Russell & Janeil Howlett
Sale Price: $330,000
Address: 634 E 4th Street
Seller: Kama Investments LLC
Buyer: Walter Lilly & Kimly Lilly-Davidson
Sale Price: $220,500
Address: 19522 County Road 17
Seller: Brandon Lyster
Buyer: Kama Investments LLC
Sale Price: $70,000
Address: 23 Ellis Avenue
Seller: James Price
Buyer: Felix Trujillo
Sale Price: $53,000
Address: 908 Fiddleneck Drive
Seller: Frances Bourdo
Buyer: Scott & Brenda Nelson
Sale Price: $35,000
Address: Industrial Avenue
Seller: William Browning
Buyer: Stephen Pieper
Sale Price: $60,000
Address: 1044 Washington Street
Seller: Wayne Stene
Buyer: Donna Howard
Sale Price: $255,500
Address: 1167 School Street
Seller: Jessica Schell
Buyer: Shelton McQuiston-Morgan
Sale Price: $275,000
Address: 537 School Street
Seller: The Old Davis House LLC
Buyer: Matthew Kropinak
Sale Price: $42,000
Address: 635 W 9th Street
Seller: Joseph Bird
Buyer: Molly Kinsella
Sale Price: $405,500
Address: 422 County Road 105
Seller: Donald Cook
Buyer: Elliott & Alexandria Prince
Sale Price: $369,900
Address: 804 W 8th Drive
Seller: Brent Hunstad
Buyer: Marie Meadow & Benjamin Bothwell
Sale Price: $274,000
Address: 825 Breeze Street
Seller: Audrey Kling
Buyer: Jacob White
Sale Price: $235,500
Address: 1144 Schrader Avenue
Seller: Delrae Holt
Buyer: Tyler Michael & Amanda Sherwood
Sale Price: $269,000
Address: 800 Barclay Street
Seller: Janet Mauth
Buyer: Morgan Nelson
Sale Price: $200,000
Address: 2331 Jeffcoat Drive
Seller: Olive Smith
Buyer: Nich Augustine
Sale Price: $115,000
Address: 707 Rose Street
Seller: Jesse Lowe
Buyer: Rodney Lytle, Kelly Pierce & Michael Pierce
Sale Price: $307,900
Address: 775 Colorado Street
Seller: Anita Vannemann
Buyer: Curtis Trujiillo
Sale Price: $179,000
Address: 2360 Victory Way
Seller: Gregory Felderman
Buyer: Eric & Katheen Mcclain
Sale Price: $362,500
Address: 740 Pershing Street
Seller: Mark Dement
Buyer: Timothy Simpson
Sale Price: $190,000
Address: 180 Western Avenue
Seller: Casey Pot
Buyer: Kearn Gerber & Sierra Linke
Sale Price: $220,000
