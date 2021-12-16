 Real Estate sales transactions | CraigDailyPress.com
Real Estate sales transactions

A sign advertises a recently for-sale house in Craig.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

recorded in the month of October

Address: Stock Drive

Seller: Bryan Gale

Buyer: Midwest Roots construction LLC

Sale Price: $9,500

Address: 2320 Crockett Drive

Seller: Max Kelly

Buyer: Summit West Properties LLC

Sale Price: $108,000

Address: 410 Barclay Street

Seller: Douglas Tussey

Buyer: Edwin & Julie Jenkins

Sale Price: $188,000

Address: 402 Barclay Street

Seller: Douglas Tussey

Buyer: Edwin & Julie Jenkins

Sale Price: $188,000

Address: 1234 Taylor Street

Seller: Kelly Corson

Buyer: Garret St Clair

Sale Price: $262,900

Address: 835 Ashley Road

Seller: Valerie Davis

Buyer: Jesus Hernandez & Rosa Algarin

Sale Price: $302,000

Address: 2183 & 2185 W B Street

Seller: Campbell Properties LLC

Buyer: Joshua & Marcie Hill

Sale Price: $240,000

Address: 1015 Van Dorn Drive

Seller: David Andujo

Buyer: Mark & Nancy Iftner

Sale Price: $229,900

Address: 5999 Country Road 7

Seller: Linda Mcintosh

Buyer: James Kunkle

Sale Price: $300,000

Address: 1283 Lincoln Street

Seller: Charles Webb

Buyer: Randall Reeser

Sale Price: $204,900

Address: 171 Valley View Drive

Seller: Russell Howlett

Buyer: John Olszewski

Sale Price: $455,000

Address: 895 Rose Street

Seller: Larry Neu

Buyer: Russell & Janeil Howlett

Sale Price: $330,000

Address: 634 E 4th Street

Seller: Kama Investments LLC

Buyer: Walter Lilly & Kimly Lilly-Davidson

Sale Price: $220,500

Address: 19522 County Road 17

Seller: Brandon Lyster

Buyer: Kama Investments LLC

Sale Price: $70,000

Address: 23 Ellis Avenue

Seller: James Price

Buyer: Felix Trujillo

Sale Price: $53,000

Address: 908 Fiddleneck Drive

Seller: Frances Bourdo

Buyer: Scott & Brenda Nelson

Sale Price: $35,000

Address: Industrial Avenue

Seller: William Browning

Buyer: Stephen Pieper

Sale Price: $60,000

Address: 1044 Washington Street

Seller: Wayne Stene

Buyer: Donna Howard

Sale Price: $255,500

Address: 1167 School Street

Seller: Jessica Schell

Buyer: Shelton McQuiston-Morgan

Sale Price: $275,000

Address: 537 School Street

Seller: The Old Davis House LLC

Buyer: Matthew Kropinak

Sale Price: $42,000

Address: 635 W 9th Street

Seller: Joseph Bird

Buyer: Molly Kinsella

Sale Price: $405,500

Address: 422 County Road 105

Seller: Donald Cook

Buyer: Elliott & Alexandria Prince

Sale Price: $369,900

Address: 804 W 8th Drive

Seller: Brent Hunstad

Buyer: Marie Meadow & Benjamin Bothwell

Sale Price: $274,000

Address: 825 Breeze Street

Seller: Audrey Kling

Buyer: Jacob White

Sale Price: $235,500

Address: 1144 Schrader Avenue

Seller: Delrae Holt

Buyer: Tyler Michael & Amanda Sherwood

Sale Price: $269,000

Address: 800 Barclay Street

Seller: Janet Mauth

Buyer: Morgan Nelson

Sale Price: $200,000

Address: 2331 Jeffcoat Drive

Seller: Olive Smith

Buyer: Nich Augustine

Sale Price: $115,000

Address: 707 Rose Street

Seller: Jesse Lowe

Buyer: Rodney Lytle, Kelly Pierce & Michael Pierce

Sale Price: $307,900

Address: 775 Colorado Street

Seller: Anita Vannemann

Buyer: Curtis Trujiillo

Sale Price: $179,000

Address: 2360 Victory Way

Seller: Gregory Felderman

Buyer: Eric & Katheen Mcclain

Sale Price: $362,500

Address: 740 Pershing Street

Seller: Mark Dement

Buyer: Timothy Simpson

Sale Price: $190,000

Address: 180 Western Avenue

Seller: Casey Pot

Buyer: Kearn Gerber & Sierra Linke

Sale Price: $220,000

